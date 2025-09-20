Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $60.39 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

