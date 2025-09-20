Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,570.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,232.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,985.57 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.