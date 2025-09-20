Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE IRM opened at $99.90 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

