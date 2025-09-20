Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.