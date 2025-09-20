FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.5833.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1,199.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after buying an additional 3,342,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 286.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 74.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,585,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,895,000 after purchasing an additional 675,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 327.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 480,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after buying an additional 457,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

