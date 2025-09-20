Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after buying an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fiserv by 939.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after buying an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Fiserv by 366.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:FI opened at $131.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

