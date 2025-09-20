First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.63 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

