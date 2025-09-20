First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.49 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.