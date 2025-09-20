First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.0714.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,459,000 after purchasing an additional 360,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,883,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,343,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

