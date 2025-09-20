Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

