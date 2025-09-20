Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $262.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

