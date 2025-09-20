Financial Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lufax alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 1 0 0 1.50 Coincheck Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lufax and Coincheck Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Coincheck Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Coincheck Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Coincheck Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Coincheck Group N/A -219.83% -4.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Coincheck Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.60 $125.31 million ($0.77) -4.31 Coincheck Group $2.53 billion 0.24 -$94.71 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Coincheck Group.

Summary

Lufax beats Coincheck Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Coincheck Group

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.