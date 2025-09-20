Financial Review: Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fathom has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fathom and Firefly Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $335.18 million 0.17 -$21.58 million ($1.06) -1.89 Firefly Neuroscience $110,000.00 351.79 -$10.46 million ($2.50) -1.16

Firefly Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firefly Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Fathom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -6.04% -53.57% -29.66% Firefly Neuroscience -5,335.75% -464.02% -245.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fathom and Firefly Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Firefly Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Fathom beats Firefly Neuroscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants; insurance agency services; and title services. In addition, the company provides intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that offers a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, and training; transaction, personnel, customer relationship, and accounting management for agent transactions; and reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

