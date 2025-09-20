Financial Comparison: VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) vs. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inseego and VSee Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Inseego alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 1 1 2.75 VSee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. VSee Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 681.25%. Given VSee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VSee Health is more favorable than Inseego.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of VSee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of VSee Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inseego and VSee Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $191.24 million 1.05 $4.57 million ($0.35) -38.31 VSee Health $10.42 million 0.22 -$57.70 million N/A N/A

Inseego has higher revenue and earnings than VSee Health.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and VSee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego 4.22% -24.81% 7.73% VSee Health N/A -157.01% -57.99%

Summary

Inseego beats VSee Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About VSee Health

(Get Free Report)

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.