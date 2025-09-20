Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a 16.1% increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $88.85 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

