Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a 16.1% increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $88.85 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
