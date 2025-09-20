Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FDIF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.28.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
