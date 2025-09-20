Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

Ferroglobe has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

