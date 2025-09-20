Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $243.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

