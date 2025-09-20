FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.200-19.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.4 billion-$93.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.1 billion.

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average of $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.85.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

