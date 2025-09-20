Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.