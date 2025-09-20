Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $3,686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 562,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,320. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $983,487,717. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

