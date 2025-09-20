Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,753,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

