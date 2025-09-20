Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Baidu by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

