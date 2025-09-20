Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of Bread Financial worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Bread Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

