Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $124.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

