Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,672,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,515,000 after buying an additional 93,282 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.0% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

