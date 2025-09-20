Esports Stocks To Consider – September 17th

Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose business models are tied to competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to a rapidly growing global market driven by live events, media rights, sponsorships and merchandising. Their performance often hinges on game-release cycles, viewership trends and strategic partnerships within the esports ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

