Equitable (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 39,551 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 690,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,448,561.16. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Mark Pearson sold 149 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $8,116.03.

On Monday, August 18th, Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $1,566,600.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

