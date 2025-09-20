Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $607,621,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 803,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $480.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

