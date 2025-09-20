Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) EVP Sells $2,079,332.98 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

ESI stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fermium Researc raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2,624.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 117,620 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 237,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 760,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

