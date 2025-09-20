Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,848,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,534,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 828,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 717,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

ELDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

