Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $231.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

