Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $50,988,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Braze by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,403,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 52,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,261.36. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,257.36. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,624 shares of company stock worth $2,021,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $32.04 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

