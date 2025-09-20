Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

