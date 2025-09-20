Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. Crcm LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

