e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 10,812 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kory Marchisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,451.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.5%

ELF opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

