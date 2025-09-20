Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

