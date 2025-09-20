Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.42 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

