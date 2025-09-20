DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.45 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

