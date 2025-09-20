Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Dover by 20.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $6,370,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dover by 8.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $611,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

