Diversified Trust Co Has $5.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,439,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 173,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 8,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 65,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

