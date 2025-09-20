Diversified Trust Co Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

NYSE:FI opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

