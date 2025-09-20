Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

EMR stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

