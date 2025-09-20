Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 23.5% – Should You Sell?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Stock Down 23.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

About Devonian Health Group

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

