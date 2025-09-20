DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Financial Contrast

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DeFi Technologies and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 1 1 3.50

Risk & Volatility

DeFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.02%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.56%. Given DeFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than Upexi.

DeFi Technologies has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Upexi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $40.30 million 21.12 -$28.49 million $0.09 28.00 Upexi $26.00 million 14.90 -$23.66 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies 43.38% 137.53% 9.79% Upexi -135.86% -535.19% -122.94%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Upexi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

