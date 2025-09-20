Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 318,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 864,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $48.72 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

