David Linetsky Sells 2,165 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider David Linetsky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $50,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,882.56. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Wednesday, September 17th, David Linetsky sold 1,064 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $25,004.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $518,639.85.

On Monday, August 18th, David Linetsky sold 78 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,274.48.

On Thursday, July 17th, David Linetsky sold 2,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $55,474.07.

On Friday, June 27th, David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $676,276.50.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 10,605.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

View Our Latest Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.