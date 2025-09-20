David Linetsky Sells 1,064 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider David Linetsky sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $25,004.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,368. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, David Linetsky sold 2,165 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $50,401.20.

On Friday, August 22nd, David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85.

On Monday, August 18th, David Linetsky sold 78 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,274.48.

On Thursday, July 17th, David Linetsky sold 2,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $55,474.07.

On Friday, June 27th, David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $676,276.50.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 243.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

