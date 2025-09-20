CX Institutional Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $307.86 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $308.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
