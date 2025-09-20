CX Institutional Sells 12,864 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $36.36.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

